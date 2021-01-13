BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The head of the Israeli National Security Research Institute, Major General (res.) Amos Yadlin, said that behind its bombing of Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governroate, Tel Aviv wanted to convey a message to Iran.

In a statement to Israel’s official Kan news channel, Yadlin said that the attack carried out by Israel in the Deir Ezzor Governorate is “important and the message to Iran is that Israel will not stop working (against Iran and Syria) even during the era of (US President-elect Joe) Biden.”

“Tonight’s attack in Syria has unique characteristics – very long-range attacks in Deir Ezzor and Albukamal, a wide range of targets, including in an urban area, many casualties,” said Yadlin, who is the former head of Israeli Military Intelligence (AMAN). .

“Israel is determined to continue dealing with the military capabilities that Iran is building in the Syrian region, and with the infrastructure to transport weapons,” he added.

At approximately 1:10 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out several strikes on the administrative capital of Deir Ezzor and the Albukamal area near the Iraqi border.

According to a field source in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the attack caused several casualties and the destruction of a number of sites, including a number of buildings inside the administrative capital.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli military marked the second time this year that they have attacked Syria and the first time in several months that they have struck the Deir Ezzor Governorate.