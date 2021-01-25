BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Haaretz newspaper quoted Israeli military sources as saying that senior officials in Israel agreed behind closed doors to deploy the Iron Dome defense system in US army bases in a number of countries in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and the Far East.

Israeli officials told the newspaper that the talk is about “the technical approval of the Americans to deploy the batteries in order to protect their forces from possible attacks by Iran and its allies.”

Officials have refused to disclose which Gulf states the Iron Dome will be deployed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials pointed out the increased interest of Saudi Arabia and other countries in the acquisition of the Iron Dome in the face of the “Iranian threat” after the attack on the Aramco facilities in September 2019, but they denied that the deployment of the Israeli missile system in the Gulf was part of the Abraham Agreements related to the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Haaretz recalled a Saudi press report last September that said the Kingdom had entered into an agreement to buy the Iron Dome from Israel through Washington’s mediation. The Israeli Defense Ministry denied this news at the time.

Israel delivered a second Iron Dome battery to the United States in early January, under a contract concluded in August 2019.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!