BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Commander in Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said that Israel and those he described as its “agents” would pay the price for the “cowardly assassination” of the nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

He stressed that the Iranian people will take vengeance against them in a timely manner, stressing that “the Zionist entity, with its treacherous terrorist act, has approached itself from collapsing and falling more and more,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

During his visit to the family of the Iranian scientist, Major General Salami said: “The brutal crime of terrorists has created a great honor for the martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh. This scientist is like the martyr Major General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, who took revenge on the Americans many times during his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And he continued: “So the enemies were harboring hatred for the martyr years ago. The great sons of this people, who are being assassinated by the Great Satan America and the Zionist entity, have made great honor for Islamic Iran.”

He added that Fakhrizadeh was “a specialized and committed scholar who served the Islamic nation and its people with humility for many years, but God Almighty defined this brilliant and lofty personality to the world as a shining sun, and his name will remain eternal in the sky of the power and pride of Islamic Iran.”

Salami, who was named the head of the IRGC in 2019, is considered more aggressive in his foreign policy than his predecessor Mohammad ‘Ali Jaafari, as the current commander has not shied away from threatening to destroy Israel.