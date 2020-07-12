BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Lebanese army announced that Israeli warplanes and warships violated Lebanon’s airspace and territorial waters several times.
A statement issued by the Lebanese Army last night said that an Israeli reconnaissance plane violated at 8:30 A.M. on Saturday morning, “Lebanese airspace over the sea west of the town of Naqqoura, up to and including Adloun.
The statement indicated that the Israeli plane “carried out a circular flight over the areas of the south, Beirut and its environs, Baabda and Aley, and then left the atmosphere at 14:35 from the sea, west of the town of Naqqoura.”
“At 14:55, a similar enemy aircraft violated Lebanese airspace over the town of Kafr Kila, and carried out a circular flight over the areas of the south, then left at 16:05 hours over the aforementioned town,” the statement continued.
As for the sea, the Lebanese Army indicated that two Israeli gunboats violated their territorial waters between 4:25 and 7:36 A.M. on Saturday, the Lebanese territorial waters opposite Ras al-Naqqoura, for a maximum distance of about 314 meters.
The statement stated that this breach came a day after a similar violation of Lebanon’s territorial waters in the aforementioned marine spot.
