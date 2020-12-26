BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Israeli warplanes launched a raid on a site in the eastern Gaza Strip last, without causing any casualties, hours after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli settlement of Ashkelon.

The Israeli army spokesperson said on Twitter after the raid that “a short while ago, Israeli Defense Forces fighters and aircraft raided targets of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

He added that “during the raids, sites for producing missile weapons and a military site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were targeted,” stressing that “these raids came in response to the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory earlier this evening.”

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli Air Force targeted the Tuffah District in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip.

The bombing caused a power outage in eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City. ”Medical sources confirmed that the bombing did not result in any casualties among the citizens.

The Israeli shelling came hours after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli settlement of Ashkelon.

The Israeli army stated that the Iron Dome system intercepted the two missiles, without causing any casualties or damage.

Last month, the Palestinian Authority announced the restoration of security coordination with Israel, after a several moth hiatus.

A member of the Fatah Central Committee, Minister of Palestinian Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh, had confirmed that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had received oral and written communications and messages indicating Israel’s commitment to the agreements concluded with the Palestinian side.