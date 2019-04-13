BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 A.M.) – Earlier this morning, the Israeli Air Force launched several airstrikes on the key Syrian city of Masyaf in the Hama Governorate.

According to a military source near the scene of the airstrikes, the Israeli warplanes hit a number of sites near the Masyaf National Hospital.

The source said the Israeli airstrikes targeted some of the military storages in Masyaf; this resulted in several loud explosions that could be heard as far east as Hama city.

He added that the S-300 system was not in use during the Israeli attack.

Masyaf is an important city because it is considered headquarters of the Tiger Forces and several other military units.

The S-300 system has also been installed around the city.

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

grt
Guest
grt
grt
Guest
grt

Israel couldnt find the time to bomb ISIS when they were right on their border.

Israel couldnt find the time to bomb ISIS when they were right on their border.

2019-04-13 05:06
Translate
2019-04-13 05:06
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Rob Centros
Rob Centros

What's the point of the S-300s in Syria? They're never "in use."

What’s the point of the S-300s in Syria? They’re never “in use.”

2019-04-13 10:24
Translate
2019-04-13 10:24
Emile
Guest
Emile
Emile
Guest
Emile

Not allowed by Bibi's friend

Not allowed by Bibi’s friend

2019-04-13 11:34
Translate
2019-04-13 11:34
archbungle
Guest
archbungle
archbungle
Guest
archbungle

They're Kosher S300s, they don't work for the goyim.

They’re Kosher S300s, they don’t work for the goyim.

2019-04-13 19:34
Translate
2019-04-13 19:34
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo

That`s the best explanation!

That`s the best explanation!

2019-04-14 14:54
Translate
2019-04-14 14:54
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo

Good question! Perhaps the Jewish blood on both sides?

Good question! Perhaps the Jewish blood on both sides?

2019-04-14 14:52
Translate
2019-04-14 14:52
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Rob Centros
Rob Centros

Russian soldiers murdered by Israel six months (or so) ago and it's still "a-okay" for them to bomb at will in Syria.

Russian soldiers murdered by Israel six months (or so) ago and it’s still “a-okay” for them to bomb at will in Syria.

2019-04-13 10:31
Translate
2019-04-13 10:31
Emile
Guest
Emile
Emile
Guest
Emile

As usual, the S 300 are switched off when Israel bomb. Delivered in october and still inefficient in April ! Whaou ! Or most probably Putin doesn't autorize their use against his friend Bibi.

As usual, the S 300 are switched off when Israel bomb. Delivered in october and still inefficient in April ! Whaou ! Or most probably Putin doesn’t autorize their use against his friend Bibi.

2019-04-13 07:26
Translate
2019-04-13 07:26
archbungle
Guest
archbungle
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syria should buy the superior HQ-16 air defence systems. S300/300 has proven to be a useless piece of s**t in practice.At least buying the Chinese system will guarantee no “veto switch” for the Russians to override to protect their Jew buddies in Israel. HQ-16 – better, cheaper, fully no strings attached. http://www.military-today.com/missiles/hq16.htm

2019-04-13 19:33
Translate
2019-04-13 19:33
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo

That`s the only valid alternativ for ASSAD and the still alive and existing there Syrianns.

That`s the only valid alternativ for ASSAD and the still alive and existing there Syrianns.

2019-04-14 14:58
Translate
2019-04-14 14:58
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Weldon Cheek
Weldon Cheek

Im fast losing my faith and hard gained support for the russians and their "support" for syria! S300?? What a joke! Whats it for!? Decoration? And all the c**p with idlib, 5 missiles is not adequate! Get a grip putin your looking a bit weak here!

Im fast losing my faith and hard gained support for the russians and their “support” for syria! S300?? What a joke! Whats it for!? Decoration? And all the c**p with idlib, 5 missiles is not adequate! Get a grip putin your looking a bit weak here!

2019-04-13 14:44
Translate
2019-04-13 14:44
sibongiseni mafuleka
Guest
sibongiseni mafuleka
sibongiseni mafuleka
Guest
sibongiseni mafuleka

I second you Weldon

I second you Weldon

2019-04-13 15:22
Translate
2019-04-13 15:22
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez

The point here is not whether or not Syria is capable of stopping Israel missiles, this is not relevant. The point here is …..why hasn't Syria brought down any Israel plane ? Why hasn't Syria never bombed Israel air basis ? From outside, Syria looks as a ……. country.

The point here is not whether or not Syria is capable of stopping Israel missiles, this is not relevant. The point here is …..why hasn’t Syria brought down any Israel plane ? Why hasn’t Syria never bombed Israel air basis ? From outside, Syria looks as a ……. country.

2019-04-14 02:43
Translate
2019-04-14 02:43
Robert
Guest
Robert
Robert
Guest
Robert

What was the S300 doing? I now dought it's over publicised capability

What was the S300 doing? I now dought it’s over publicised capability

2019-04-13 20:30
Translate
2019-04-13 20:30
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
prince teutonic

Actually Russia didn't give SAA a real S-300 system but rather a mockup or maybe remote controllable unit…

Actually Russia didn’t give SAA a real S-300 system but rather a mockup or maybe remote controllable unit…

2019-04-13 21:00
Translate
2019-04-13 21:00
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez

Someone inside SAA or Russia armies are doing stupid things.

Someone inside SAA or Russia armies are doing stupid things.

2019-04-14 02:25
Translate
2019-04-14 02:25
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo
rodolfo
Guest
rodolfo

Are Jewish relation between Russia and Israel stronger than human lives and friends and supporters like the Iranians? Or are S300 only a propaganda-trick of Putin?
As long as Israeli war crimes at any place are tolerated Russia looks a Paper tiger!

Are Jewish relation between Russia and Israel stronger than human lives and friends and supporters like the Iranians? Or are S300 only a propaganda-trick of Putin?
As long as Israeli war crimes at any place are tolerated Russia looks a Paper tiger!

2019-04-14 14:46
Translate
2019-04-14 14:46