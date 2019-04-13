BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 A.M.) – Earlier this morning, the Israeli Air Force launched several airstrikes on the key Syrian city of Masyaf in the Hama Governorate.
According to a military source near the scene of the airstrikes, the Israeli warplanes hit a number of sites near the Masyaf National Hospital.
The source said the Israeli airstrikes targeted some of the military storages in Masyaf; this resulted in several loud explosions that could be heard as far east as Hama city.
He added that the S-300 system was not in use during the Israeli attack.
Masyaf is an important city because it is considered headquarters of the Tiger Forces and several other military units.
The S-300 system has also been installed around the city.
