BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – On Saturday evening, Israeli warplanes bombed several sites inside the Gaza Strip, claiming they belonged to the Hamas Movement.

According to reports, the Israeli army aircraft raided multiple targets belonging to Hamas in the heart of the Gaza Strip, claiming to respond to the launch of incendiary helium balloons towards the Israeli settlements.

According to Palestinian activists, the Israeli strikes resulted in the hospitalization of six civilians in the Gaza Strip.

These latest airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force come just a day after they launched a number of strikes over the northern region of the Gaza Strip.