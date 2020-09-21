BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Israeli warplanes were spotted on Monday, carrying out sorties along the Syrian-Lebanese border, prompting the Syrian air defenses to raise their alert level.
According to a field report from Damascus, the Israeli warplanes approached the Arab Republic’s borders from the occupied Golan Heights before turning around towards the southern region of Lebanon.
The Israeli warplanes were once again seen near the border region shortly after the previous flyby; however, they once again turned away towards southern Lebanon.
At the same time, local Lebanese news outlets have reported similar information, but with Israeli overflights in the Hasbaya and Rashaya directorates of southern Lebanon.
These Israeli warplanes were then said to have moved towards the occupied Sheba’a Farms region, which is near the occupied Golan Heights.
In the past, the Israeli Air Force has used the occupied Sheba’a Farms and Golan Heights to launch attacks on Syria’s Al-Quneitra and Damascus governorates.
However, the recent attacks by the Israeli Air Force have targeted areas away from the Syrian capital, with one particular strike targeting the northern Syria governorate of Aleppo.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.