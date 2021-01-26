BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese state official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli warplanes were flying intensively over Lebanon’s airspace at a medium altitude.

The agency reported that Israeli war warplanes roamed the sky of southern Lebanon, passing over the Zahrani area back and forth at medium altitude.

They indicated that the Israeli warplanes were flying in the airspace of the Chouf and Mount Lebanon districts, all the way to Beirut and its suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

These airspace violations by the Israeli Air Force occur daily, but the flights over Beirut and northern Lebanon are rare, which is why these overflights get a lot of attention from the local media.

On Monday, Al-Manar TV released images of Israeli Air Force F-35 flying over Lebanon, marking the first time that they have been spotted over the small Levantine nation.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!