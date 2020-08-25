BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Palestinian media said at dawn on Tuesday, that Israeli warplanes bombed targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian activists confirmed that an explosion was heard east of the city of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the entry of the Israeli warplanes into the airspace of the city.

They reported that Israeli reconnaissance aircraft were flying intensively in the airspace of Gaza before bombing a number of areas.

In the same regard, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement that “IDF aircraft and tanks raided military sites and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Adraee added that this came “in response to the launching of incendiary and explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory .”

The Israeli army announced that they were reinforcing their Iron Dome defense system on the borders of the Gaza Strip, in anticipation of any possible confrontation with the Palestinians in Gaza.