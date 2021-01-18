BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Monday morning, Israeli warplanes bombed the eastern part of the Rafah area in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli aircraft targeted agricultural sites east of Rafah, resulting in a number of explosions this morning.

For its part, the Israeli army said that its warplanes attacked “tunnel digging workshops” belonging to the Palestinian Hamas Movement.

The spokesman for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, said that the raids came “in response to the missile attack from the Gaza Strip,” where the army monitored “two rockets fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the beach area near the city of Ashdod,” adding that the warning sirens were not fired.

According to Ynet News, the two rockets were launched from Beit Hanoun, and the Israeli Iron Dome system was not activated to intercept them because it was immediately clear that their path would end with them in the sea, where they actually fell.