BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – An Israeli army spokesman said on Thursday, that their aircraft launched raids on several locations inside the Gaza Strip last night.

“Warplanes attacked a Hamas underground infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory during the day,” the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, tweeted via his official account.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Information Center said through its official account on Twitter that the Israeli warplanes targeted sites belonging to the Palestinian forces in northern part of Gaza.

Israeli warplanes launched raids in the past period on training sites belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas and agricultural lands in central and southern Gaza, causing material damage to the area.