BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:05 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched a number of airstrikes over the Gaza Strip this evening, targeting the northern part of this Palestinian region.

“This evening, in response to the firing of rocket-propelled grenades from inside the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army attacked bases belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip,” Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

Earlier in the night, the Israeli media reported one incendiary balloon hitting the Sderot settlement near the Gaza.

No casualties have been reported in the Gaza Strip as of yet.

