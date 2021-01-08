BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force has intensified their aerial operations along the Syrian-Lebanese border, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Thursday.

According to the field source, Israeli warplanes were tracked carrying out mock raids over the Jabal Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region that is claimed by the three countries.

The source said the Israeli warplanes entered Lebanese airspace on Thursday and flew across the Nabatieh Governorate in the southern part of the country, making their way to the Beqaa Valley before circling over the region and heading to Jabal Sheikh.

These Israeli mock raids have been ongoing since late December, but they have recently picked up over the last few days, creating concerns in Syria about a potential attack.

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack in southern Syria, as their warplanes fired several missiles toward a number of sites in the Al-Sweida, Dara’a and Damascus governorates.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, the primary target for the Israeli Air Force was the radar base in the village of Al-Zour, which has no foreign military presence.

The death toll following the Israeli Air Force’s attack is still unknown at this time.