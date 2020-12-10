BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force conducted several flights over Lebanese territory on Thursday, as they intensified their monitoring operations inside the country.

According to reports from the Lebanese-Syrian border, Israeli warplanes were seen conducting mock raids over the Jabal Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region, which is where the latter often attacks neighboring Syria.

Furthermore, the Israeli warplanes were seen flying over the southern governorate of Nabatieh, as their aircraft flew at low altitudes above a number of areas, including the Bint Jbeil District.

The Israeli warplanes were said to have flown back and forth from the Nabatieh Governorate to the nearby Beqa’a Governorate, before returning to country’s territory.

These reports come at a time of increased friction between Israel and Iran, especially after the latter accused the Mossad of playing a role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Since the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, Israel has intensified their flights over Lebanon, with some sources reporting warplanes flying as far north as the Jbeil (Byblos) District.

Lebanon has repeatedly accused Israel of violating its airspace, as the daily incursions have prompted Beirut to issue complaints to the UNIFIL forces inside the country.