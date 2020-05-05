BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A Syrian security source said that “the Israeli aggression on military sites in the eastern countryside of Aleppo this evening was carried out by planes that used the atmosphere of the Al-Tanf Base that is controlled by the American occupation forces”on the Syrian-Iraqi triangle.”
The security source said in a special statement to that “the Israeli warplanes have used the airspace of the Al-Tanf region, passing through the airspace of the Syrian-Iraqi border, all the way to the Syrian Al-Jazeera area, east of the Euphrates River, where the areas of influence of the American occupation army and the Kurdish militias.”
The source pointed out that “the Israeli aircraft carried out the aggression on two military sites in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.”
Last night, the Syrian air defenses resisted a wave of enemy missiles from alleged Israeli warplanes, which tried to target Syrian military sites, including “scientific research – defense laboratories” in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, and a number of them were shot down.
According to a report from by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), work is underway to assess the overall damage caused by this latest attack.
This is the second time this month that the Israeli Air Force has attacked Syria, with the first strikes targeting the Al-Quneitra Governorate in the southern part of the country.
