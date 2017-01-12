BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) - Minutes ago, the Israeli Air Force struck a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) ammunition depot inside the Mezzeh Airbase in rural Damascus.
According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent near the Mezzeh Airbase, the Israeli warplanes specifically targeted this ammunition depot, causing a massive explosion that could be heard from Syria's capital city.
The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes is still unknown at the moment, the field correspondent added.
Advertisement
The Israeli airstrikes against the Syrian Arab Army comes just two hours after the suicide bombing that took place inside the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus.
Share this article:
274 58 18 13
- 363Shares
Advertisement
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Israeli warplanes attack Syrian Army in Damascus"
Co-ordinated with the terrorists?
Yep. And at 38 billion a year from the US, Israel can kill as many people as it wants since it has the best weapons. Sick.
Why is there no response from ant air missiles? Why is Russia not defending it’s ally by scrambling jets? It’s almost like they are afraid to engage a well armed air force in fear that their systems will be exposed as not good enough.
all “christians” now worship the jew. it’s a testament, no pun intended, to the cunning of the jew and the gullibility of the “christian”.
but, not to worry. the chinese, who suffer no such delusion, will soon solve the jewish problem of israel.
More likely, the russians dont want to spoil the good israelo-russian relations because of one or two airstrikes a month
Israeli was supporting Georgia in the war against South Ossetia. I don’t see what good relations Russia has with Israel. What good is it doing Russia?
I wish Syria would engage its air defense to shoot down incoming missiles at least. It wouldn’t be the same as shooting down a plane and killing a pilot. I thought Syria had great air defense but it seems to have weaker air defenses than Serbia had against NATO in 1999.
They’re more concerned about keeping Israel happy than Syria? They don’t even need to scramble jets to shoot down the aggressor, they can scramble to let him know they see him and will shoot if provoked. That would be enough for the offending jet to turn around.
The US and Israel are desperate to start WW3 before Jan 20th it seems.
https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Al+Mazzeh,+Damascus,[email protected],36.2124175,13z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x1518de1e9b0110e9:0x6841a070df887531!8m2!3d33.5014498!4d36.2468128
RUSSIA needs to decide who they are defending + whose game they are playing… its not possible to be friends with the ISRAELI reptilians on the side… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-erTAOD5bSU
Rusia también juega con alianza con el gobierno Turco y sus terroristas.
Comprobado, Israel hace tiempo suministra armas a Al-qaeda, también atiende a terroristas heridos, ya invadió altos de Golan pero la ONU no tiene poder ya que el dueño del mundo es EE.UU. y nuestros gobernantes simplemente son muñecos. Ahora Israel quiere establecer las buenas relaciones con Turquía y vemos que Erdogan y sus secuaces ya invadió Siria, bien en el fondo ambos quieren tumbarse a Assad y como dicen la credibilidad de Rusia se va cayendo.