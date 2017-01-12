BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) - Minutes ago, the Israeli Air Force struck a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) ammunition depot inside the Mezzeh Airbase in rural Damascus.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent near the Mezzeh Airbase, the Israeli warplanes specifically targeted this ammunition depot, causing a massive explosion that could be heard from Syria's capital city.

The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes is still unknown at the moment, the field correspondent added.

The Israeli airstrikes against the Syrian Arab Army comes just two hours after the suicide bombing that took place inside the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus.

