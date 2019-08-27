BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – An Israeli warplane was spotted in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday amid increased tensions with Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Hezbollah.
According to a military report, an Israeli warplane was seen flying at a low altitude over the Ba’albak District of eastern Lebanon; it would make its way to the Syrian border before flying back towards the Beqa’a Valley.
At the same time, Israeli reconnaissance drones have been seen roaming around southern and eastern Lebanon for several hours now.
The reconnaissance drones were seen flying from the Israeli border to the Beqa’a Valley on several occasions this morning.
Furthermore, it appears these reconnaissance flights have increased since last night, as Israel suspects a potential response from Hezbollah and Iran after they bombed their positions near the Syrian capital on Saturday night.
Hezbollah’s spokesperson stated on Sunday that the Lebanese group will be retaliating against Israel for these latest strikes in Damascus.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.