BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – An Israeli warplane was spotted in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday amid increased tensions with Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Hezbollah.

According to a military report, an Israeli warplane was seen flying at a low altitude over the Ba’albak District of eastern Lebanon; it would make its way to the Syrian border before flying back towards the Beqa’a Valley.

At the same time, Israeli reconnaissance drones have been seen roaming around southern and eastern Lebanon for several hours now.

The reconnaissance drones were seen flying from the Israeli border to the Beqa’a Valley on several occasions this morning.

Furthermore, it appears these reconnaissance flights have increased since last night, as Israel suspects a potential response from Hezbollah and Iran after they bombed their positions near the Syrian capital on Saturday night.

Hezbollah’s spokesperson stated on Sunday that the Lebanese group will be retaliating against Israel for these latest strikes in Damascus.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army seizes rocket launchers, tank left behind by jihadists in Hama: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Bahrain FM :
https://twitter.com/khalidalkhalifa/status/1165996398405439489
“Iran declared war on us, with its Revolutionary Guards, its Lebanese party, its popular mobilization in Iraq, its Houthi arm in Yemen and others. He does not blame those who beat them and destroy their piles of materiel. It’s self-defense”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-27 12:52
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Breaking – DeirEzzor :
Unidentified aircraft targeted the Iranian militia positions near al-Bukamal city east of DeirEzzor. There was at least one airstrike in Bukamal. Iranian-backed militias then fired back with 23mm cannons. Nothing was shot down.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-27 11:13
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Breaking-Ninive province:
2 rockets hit the US base in Majmur accord Kurdish leader Rechad Kaliki.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-27 14:18