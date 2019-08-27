BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – An Israeli warplane was spotted in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday amid increased tensions with Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Hezbollah.

According to a military report, an Israeli warplane was seen flying at a low altitude over the Ba’albak District of eastern Lebanon; it would make its way to the Syrian border before flying back towards the Beqa’a Valley.

At the same time, Israeli reconnaissance drones have been seen roaming around southern and eastern Lebanon for several hours now.

The reconnaissance drones were seen flying from the Israeli border to the Beqa’a Valley on several occasions this morning.

Furthermore, it appears these reconnaissance flights have increased since last night, as Israel suspects a potential response from Hezbollah and Iran after they bombed their positions near the Syrian capital on Saturday night.

Hezbollah’s spokesperson stated on Sunday that the Lebanese group will be retaliating against Israel for these latest strikes in Damascus.

