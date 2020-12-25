BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched new strikes over the western region of Syria this evening, targeting a site they have repeatedly hit in the past.

According to source in the Tartous Governorate, the Syrian air defenses were activated on Thursday evening, when a number of missiles were fired from an Israeli warplane over Lebanese airspace.

The source said the Israeli warplane fired several missiles at the scientific research facility in the Masyaf District of Hama, causing a number of explosions in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that while the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) air defense units were able to neutralize a number of these enemy missiles, some of the projectiles still managed to hit their intended target, resulting in material damage to the scientific research facility.

As shown in the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) footage above, the Syrian air defense units were successful in repelling some of the Israeli missiles; however, as pointed out by the source in Tartous, some of the enemy projectiles did hit their intended target in western Hama.

In the past two years, the Israeli Air Force has targeted the Masyaf scientific research facility on two occasions, with both attacks being launched from Lebanese airspace.

Due to the absence of strong air defense platforms in Lebanon, Israeli is able to impose its will over Lebanese airspace, despite Beirut’s repeated objections to Tel Aviv’s violations.