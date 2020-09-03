BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new attack on Syrian soil this week, targeting a strategic airbase that hosts both Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Iranian military personnel.

According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian military believes the attack on strategic T-4 Airbase was carried by an Israeli warplane over the Al-Tanf zone that is currently controlled by the U.S. military in southeastern Homs.

The attack reportedly activated the Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses in eastern Homs, as they attempted to repel the Israeli missiles that were hitting the T-4 Airbase around 10:20 P.M. (local time) last night.

The source could not confirm the death toll from the attack; however, he said that there was extensive damage to the T-4 Airbase, which has been targeted by the Israeli military on several occasions in the past few years.

Israel’s attack on the T-4 Airbase last night marked the second time in the last 72 hours that they have targeted a Syrian military installation.

The previous Israeli attack targeted the southern part of Damascus, which resulted in the death of at least two Syrian Arab Army soldiers and the hospitalization of eight more for wounds sustained during the bombing.

