BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Palestinian Health Minister May al-Keela condemned the Israeli forces for forcing their way on an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and their attempt to arrest a wounded person it was carrying.
“The world saw in video how the occupation soldiers stormed an ambulance by force of arms, trying to arrest one of the injured, without regard to his health condition,” she said.
“The attack took place without any respect for international humanitarian law, which stipulates respect and protection for medical personnel, ambulances and medical facilities, and to ensure that medical personnel are not exposed to any danger or be injured in any harm,” she continued.
“The law also stipulates that hospitals or ambulances should not be attacked, and no harm will be caused to them,” Al-Keela added.
A video showed the moment a number of Israeli soldiers stormed an ambulance carrying a wounded Palestinian youth and tried to pull him from the vehicle by force, but the ambulance officers prevented them from doing so.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.