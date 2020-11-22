BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – An Israeli tank overturned today on Sunday, in the northern Jordan Valley, without causing any casualties among the soldiers or civilians.
Social networking sites published photos and a video of the tank, which overturned when its driver climbed into a military transport truck.
זה לא כל כך נעים לראות טנק הפוך. התהפכות הטנק אירעה במהלך עלייה על מוביל בתבץ בצפון בקעת הירדן ללא פצועים או נפגעים. pic.twitter.com/9pjv9DjpEO
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) November 22, 2020
Citing an informed source, RT Arabic reported, “The investigation proved that the tank driver drove it at a speed higher than what was permitted, and that he chose a wrong angle.”
תיעוד התהפכות הטנק בבקעה pic.twitter.com/6D7jtjasrh
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) November 22, 2020
He added, “The tank was severely damaged due to the accident.”
Neither the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), nor the Israeli Ministry of Defense, have commented on the matter.
