BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – An Israeli tank overturned today on Sunday, in the northern Jordan Valley, without causing any casualties among the soldiers or civilians.

Social networking sites published photos and a video of the tank, which overturned when its driver climbed into a military transport truck.

Citing an informed source, RT Arabic reported, “The investigation proved that the tank driver drove it at a speed higher than what was permitted, and that he chose a wrong angle.”

He added, “The tank was severely damaged due to the accident.”

Neither the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), nor the Israeli Ministry of Defense, have commented on the matter.