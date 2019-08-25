BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Israeli Armed Forces launched several strikes in rural Damascus last night, targeting a number of military sites belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah.

During the Israeli attack on Aqraba in rural Damascus, at least five members of Hezbollah were killed in the explosions, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces told Al-Masdar News this morning.

The Israeli strikes caused a series of explosions in southern and western Damascus that could be heard throughout the capital city.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Armed Forces marked the third time this month that they have targeted a site inside of Syria.

The last reported attacks took place near the town of Meshta Al-Helou and city of Masyaf in western Syria.

However, unlike last night’s attack, the Israeli Ministry of Defense did not claim responsibility for these strikes in western Syria.

Israel has frequently bombed Syria since the start of the new year, with the majority of their strikes taking place inside the Damascus and Al-Quneitra governorates.

Emile
Emile
Will Hezbollah leave this unanswered ? And the drones over Beyrouth ? Israel understand only strengh. After a few missiles from Hamas they beg for an agreeement. After one or two IED Israël is in panick because Jew's life is so so precious. To stop all those acts of agression only one solution : strike back forcefully.

2019-08-25 12:43
Ilya Ilyayev
Indeed, the Zionists are thugs who only understand the logic of force.

2019-08-25 13:37
Ilya Ilyayev
The Zionist criminals are getting more brazen as Iran and Hezbollah have remained silent and this is attracting more attacks. It is time Hezbollah retaliate and call the Zionist bluff. The Zionists are very scared of dying and will not escalate into a disastrous full scale asymmetrical war which they simply don't have the strategic mass to fight for a long time.

2019-08-25 13:36