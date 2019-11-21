BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Israeli military carried out a devastating attack on southern Damascus yesterday morning, resulting in the destruction of several sites near the capital.

Several buildings in Beit Saber, a town near Damascus, were allegedly destroyed during a missile strike carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday morning, as seen in footage shot in the Syrian capital on Wednesday.

Footage shows the aftermath of the bombing, with multiple collapsed or damaged buildings, cars, and rubble in the streets.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian air defence missiles intercepted most of the Israeli missiles and that at least two civilians were killed in the attack.

The IDF said they hit military targets of the Iranian Quds forces and the Syrian army in Damascus on Tuesday night in response to rockets fired from Syria into Israel, and also stated that they were targeting Syrian air defence batteries.

Video credit: Ruptly

