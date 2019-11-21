BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Israeli military carried out a devastating attack on southern Damascus yesterday morning, resulting in the destruction of several sites near the capital.
Several buildings in Beit Saber, a town near Damascus, were allegedly destroyed during a missile strike carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday morning, as seen in footage shot in the Syrian capital on Wednesday.
Footage shows the aftermath of the bombing, with multiple collapsed or damaged buildings, cars, and rubble in the streets.
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian air defence missiles intercepted most of the Israeli missiles and that at least two civilians were killed in the attack.
The IDF said they hit military targets of the Iranian Quds forces and the Syrian army in Damascus on Tuesday night in response to rockets fired from Syria into Israel, and also stated that they were targeting Syrian air defence batteries.
Video credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.