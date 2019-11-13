BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 A.M.) – In a letter to Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ismael Sindawi, said that his organization will respond to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Damascus on their accord.

“The targeting of the brother’s house, the commander of Saraya Al-Quds and a member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad in Damascus, is an aggression against Syria and a Zionist attempt to restrain the resistance by assassinating leaders and trying to pass deals against the Palestinian people, and send a message that the Zionist arm is long, but the destiny of the Palestinian people is to continue with the resistance,” he said.

He pointed out that the strikes on Damascus, which targeted the house of the PIJ’s leader, will not go unanswered and will be responded to at the movement’s discretion, not Israel’s.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force bombed the home of the PIJ leader in west Damascus; this resulted in the death of his son and his friend.

Taking place at the same time, the Israeli Air Force targeted the PIJ’s base in Gaza, killing the military commander Alaa’ Abou Al-Atta.

