BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Israeli F-35 stealth bomber allegedly flew undetected over Syria and Iraq during their attack on a Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in the Salaheddine Governorate last month, the Russian aviation website Avia.Pro reported.

Citing information provided by Iraqi intelligence, Avia.Pro reported that the main reason they were undetected by the Iraqi and Syrian air defenses was due to the F-35’s technological capabilities, which allegedly allowed them to be disguised as American warplanes.

“Experts note that in this way, the Israeli military may well confuse the Russian and Syrian air defense systems, the S-400 and S-300, providing protection of airspace over the ATS. However, it is important to note that such information remains without comment from the Israeli Ministry of Defense,” Avia.Pro stated.

“Moreover, experts pay attention to the fact that a few days earlier the Israeli media reported that Russian electronic warfare systems prevented Israel’s F-35s from flying over Syria, which indicates that similar attempts have already been made,” they added.

Israel has yet to comment on the allegations that their warplanes were responsible for the bombing of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate.

However, since then, the Iraqi government has warned that its military will down any unauthorized aircraft that enters their airspace.

