BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Israeli shock drones allegedly attacked the Syrian military and their Iranian allies this week near the border city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported. 

According to Avia.Pro, the Israeli drones launched a series a rocket attacks on the city of Albukamal, causing some damage to the Syrian, Hezbollah, and Iranian military sites. 

“About a day ago, Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles launched a series of rocket attacks on the Syrian settlement of Albukamal, where the Russian military had previously been spotted. It is known that the target of the Israeli attack was members of the Hezbollah organization, but the Russian military was previously seen in the area,” the publication claimed.

“This is not the first time that Israel attacks the eastern part of Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles. There is no official confirmation of this, but experts believe that Israeli drones did strike from Syrian airspace,” they continued. 

Al-Masdar has reached out to the Syrian military regarding this alleged attack; however, they said their forces reported no strikes on their positions in the Albukamal District of Deir Ezzor. 

The Israeli Armed Forces were recently targeted by Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border; this prompted a fierce exchange of hostilities over the weekend.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Militant group once supported by US is rumored to be dissolving itself after Hama losses

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So presumably, if any Russian personnel were hit then they would be entitled to retaliate against the unprovoked Israeli aggression.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-05 05:53