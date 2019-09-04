BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Israeli shock drones allegedly attacked the Syrian military and their Iranian allies this week near the border city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported.

According to Avia.Pro, the Israeli drones launched a series a rocket attacks on the city of Albukamal, causing some damage to the Syrian, Hezbollah, and Iranian military sites.

“About a day ago, Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles launched a series of rocket attacks on the Syrian settlement of Albukamal, where the Russian military had previously been spotted. It is known that the target of the Israeli attack was members of the Hezbollah organization, but the Russian military was previously seen in the area,” the publication claimed.

“This is not the first time that Israel attacks the eastern part of Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles. There is no official confirmation of this, but experts believe that Israeli drones did strike from Syrian airspace,” they continued.

Al-Masdar has reached out to the Syrian military regarding this alleged attack; however, they said their forces reported no strikes on their positions in the Albukamal District of Deir Ezzor.



The Israeli Armed Forces were recently targeted by Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border; this prompted a fierce exchange of hostilities over the weekend.

