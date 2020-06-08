BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – On Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin threatened to deliver a “fatal blow” to Lebanon, and held its government fully responsible, if Hezbollah carries out any activity against Israel.
Rivlin said during the 38th anniversary of Israel’s entry into Lebanon’s civil war that “this organization grows from day to day and is provided with weapons with the aim of undermining the state of Israel,” explaining that Israel is determined to hit the dens of terrorism, its perpetrators and those who finance them.
He pointed out that “there is no war between Israel and the Lebanese people, but as long as the Hezbollah organization remains part of Lebanon and part of its government and as long as this organization continues to exploit the people of Lebanon to serve the interests of foreign countries, the responsibility for sovereignty lies with the government of Lebanon, and you will be responsible for any action committed by Hezbollah from Lebanese soil. ”
The Israeli president added that “Tel Aviv is taking all measures to prevent a war with Lebanon from erupting,” threatening at the same time that Israel “will not hesitate to deal a fatal blow to the enemy wherever it exists and will never fear confrontation, and that the Israeli army is on standby.”
Rivlin said: “Israel will never allow Lebanon to be transformed into a stronghold of Hezbollah that is subject to Iranian wills and will not go unnoticed.”
Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary-General of the Hezbollah, has confirmed that “Hezbollah is on the lookout in the face of any possible Zionist war.”
He said, “Israel knows that Hezbollah is ready to respond in any circumstance if Lebanon is subjected to any aggression,” considering that it is “deterred, and if it wants to go to any war, on the contrary, they make a thousand accounts, and they realize that who managed to free up the land and fight the 2006 war is capable of facing them in any war. “
