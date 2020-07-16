BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Thursday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent an message to the Lebanese government via the social media platform Twitter.

“Iran and Hizbollah are attempting to destabilize the region and we will not allow it. The full and effective implementation of the UNIFIL mandate is essential for maintaining stability and quiet and preventing Hizbollah gaining strength,” Rivlin said.

The Israeli President welcomed the Chief of Staff’s decision to award the IDF commanders who fought in Lebanon, the “Lebanon Operation”, or the “Lebanon Campaign”, adding:

“The Lebanese people are not our enemies, but its government is responsible for what happens in its territory. We will not stand by if our sovereignty is breached in any way.”

Israel and Lebanon currently have no diplomatic ties, but they use the UNIFIL troops to communicate between them.

