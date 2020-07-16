BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Thursday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent an message to the Lebanese government via the social media platform Twitter.
“Iran and Hizbollah are attempting to destabilize the region and we will not allow it. The full and effective implementation of the UNIFIL mandate is essential for maintaining stability and quiet and preventing Hizbollah gaining strength,” Rivlin said.
The Israeli President welcomed the Chief of Staff’s decision to award the IDF commanders who fought in Lebanon, the “Lebanon Operation”, or the “Lebanon Campaign”, adding:
“The Lebanese people are not our enemies, but its government is responsible for what happens in its territory. We will not stand by if our sovereignty is breached in any way.”
Israel and Lebanon currently have no diplomatic ties, but they use the UNIFIL troops to communicate between them.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.