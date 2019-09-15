BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – Israeli politician Naftali Bennett released a map of the U.S. administration’s “deal of the century”, which shows the alleged future border boundaries in the West Bank.

Bennett tweeted the map on Sunday morning, alleging that the territory highlighted in black represents Palestine and the white Israel.

נתניהו, חשוף את המפה! למה ראש הממשלה מקפיד לומר שהוא יחיל ריבונות על *היישובים* ולא על שטחי סי שמסביב? למה שמענו את הגזר שבתכנית, ולא את המקל? מדוע טראמפ הסכים לעכב את פרסום תכניתו למיד *לאחר* הבחירות? מדוע ראש הממשלה מסתיר את מפת התכנית? pic.twitter.com/hrRuOJLhtR — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) September 15, 2019

The leader of the “New Right” and former Israeli Minister of Education called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the deal, asking him why the peace plan is being released after the Knesset elections, which begin next Tuesday.

Bennett stated that this map, if true, is a disaster for the State of Israel, claiming that Netanyahu ceded the West Bank to the Palestinians.

The former Israeli minister said that there is a threat to the Israeli settlements that will remain after being surrounded by the Palestinians, warning of the danger of dealing with the U.S.-sponsored peace plan.

Bennett asked: “Why does Netanyahu hide the publication of the map? Why did he agree to delay publication?”

Netanyahu has yet to respond to Bennett’s claims; however, he recently stated that he has plans to annex the Jordan Valley, which prompted outrage across the Arab world.

