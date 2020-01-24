BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – At dawn on Friday, the Israeli police forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, forcing several Muslim worshipers to vacate the the holy site.

According to Palestinian activists, the Israeli police fired rubber bullets at some the worshipers in a bid to disperse the crowd.

The Palestinian activists, along with the Sama News channel, said the Israeli police surrounded the worshipers and used excessive force against them.

No details were released about casualties.

Following the attack, however, the worshipers refused to leave the mosque’s premises and carried out their morning prayers.

This latest crackdown at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is one of the most important holy sites in Islam, comes just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was going to unveil his new peace plan.

Advertisements