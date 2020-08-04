BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – An Israeli official denied Israel played any role in tonight’s explosion at the Port of Beirut, the Reuters News Agency reported.

“Israel has nothing to do with the incident,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in an interview with the Israel-based Channel 12 TV that the explosion was likely caused by a fire at the port.

According to Reuters, the death toll has reported to be around 10, with dozens more wounded.

The cause of the explosion has not been definitively identified. It is believed that it occurred in the warehouses in the port.

