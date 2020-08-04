BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – An Israeli official denied Israel played any role in tonight’s explosion at the Port of Beirut, the Reuters News Agency reported.
“Israel has nothing to do with the incident,” said the official, who asked not to be named.
For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in an interview with the Israel-based Channel 12 TV that the explosion was likely caused by a fire at the port.
According to Reuters, the death toll has reported to be around 10, with dozens more wounded.
The cause of the explosion has not been definitively identified. It is believed that it occurred in the warehouses in the port.
Advertisements
Share this article:
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.