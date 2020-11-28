BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The online newspaper, Ynet, revealed that an investigation is underway in the Israeli army over an officer who secretly took hundreds of inappropriate photos of female soldiers working with him.

The newspaper said that Lieutenant Rom Abergil was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of recording and photographing female soldiers without their knowledge or consent at the Home Front Command base where he was serving.

As part of the investigation against Lieutenant Abergil, investigators obtained a disturbing collection of more than 1,000 videos and photos of female soldiers, allegedly taken secretly by the officer over the past three years.

Abergil admitted wrongdoing, claiming it was an “addiction,” while military investigators accused him of sexual harassment, violation of privacy and extortion.

Military sources believe that there are still dozens of female soldiers who served with the officer that are unaware they have fallen victim to Abergil’s actions.

According to the investigation, Abergil planted a mobile phone in the women’s toilets and downloaded an application, which allows taking pictures remotely even when the device appears to be turned off, enabling him to take pictures and videos of female soldiers in these situations without their knowledge.

The Kastina Military Court in southern Israel extended the officer’s detention for at least a week. The extension came as prosecutors had not finished drafting the indictment, as more women who served under Abergil’s leadership continued to provide new information.

Abergil’s defense attorney, Ophir and Limor Bramley, said their client had mental health problems, which led him to commit the crimes.