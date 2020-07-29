BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A Hebrew-language newspaper alleged on Tuesday that the Israeli military intelligence, Aman, knows what the ‘basement’ the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is hiding in.

According to the Israel-based newspaper, the Israeli intelligence service knows the basement where Nasrallah’s is hiding, but Israel itself does not have the answer to the most important question, which is “what next”.

The newspaper claimed that the two countries, Lebanon and Israel, are in a state of high alert, and each of them is awaiting the occurrence of an operation, noting that Nasrallah can press a button whenever he wants, and to enter Israel on alert.

In a related context, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday evening, the strengthening of its forces in the northern areas, with advanced missile systems, information-gathering units and special forces, in light of the tensions on the border areas with Syria and Lebanon.

Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee published a tweet on Sunday evening, during which he confirmed that the decision to strengthen the forces along the northern region came from the high command.

On Monday, the Israeli Army announced that it “thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos border area with Lebanon, after a number of Hezbollah guerrillas infiltrated into Israeli areas,” noting that there were no casualties among its forces.

However, Hezbollah denied that it had carried out any operation in southern Lebanon, and said that Israel had made up the assault.

