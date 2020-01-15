BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, accused Iran of having 800 soldiers inside of Syria.
According to Channel 7’s report, Bennett also said he is determined to get the last Iranian forces out of Syria, something his predecessor was unable to do.
His alleged comments come just a day after the Israeli Air Force targeted the T-4 Military Airport in Syria, which currently houses Iranian and Russian troops in eastern Homs.
Since Bennett’s tenure as Minister of Defense, the Israeli military has targeted the Iranian forces and Hezbollah on a number of occasions in Syria, with several of these attacks taking place in Damascus and its surroundings.
Last night’s attack on the T-4 Airbase marked the first time in several months that Israel has bombed this site in the Homs Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.