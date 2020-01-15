BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, accused Iran of having 800 soldiers inside of Syria.

According to Channel 7’s report, Bennett also said he is determined to get the last Iranian forces out of Syria, something his predecessor was unable to do.

His alleged comments come just a day after the Israeli Air Force targeted the T-4 Military Airport in Syria, which currently houses Iranian and Russian troops in eastern Homs.

Since Bennett’s tenure as Minister of Defense, the Israeli military has targeted the Iranian forces and Hezbollah on a number of occasions in Syria, with several of these attacks taking place in Damascus and its surroundings.

Last night’s attack on the T-4 Airbase marked the first time in several months that Israel has bombed this site in the Homs Governorate.

