BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz tweeted on Monday that Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah should refrain from attacking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel or else he may share a similar fate as Qassem Soleimani.

“Nasrallah has not stopped attacking Netanyahu or threatening Israel. As his distress grows, his eloquence increases,” Katz wrote in two separate Hebrew and Arabic-language tweets.

“In the meantime, [Nasrallah] is forced to go down another floor into the bunker in the face of warnings from his Iranian patrons about the possibility of his liquidation. If he challenges Israel – that won’t help him either,” Katz warned.

Katz’s comments come a day after Sayyed Nasrallah conducted a televised interview in which he discussed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) response to the U.S. in Iraq.

The Hezbollah leader warned that the IRGC’s response was just the start of a long line of that Iranian revenge attacks for the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Hashd Al-Sha’abi’s Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

