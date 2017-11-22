Israeli Minister of Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz has recognized the existence of secret ties between Israel and “many” Muslim and Arab states, including Saudi Arabia.

Israeli authorities perceive Saudi Arabia as the central link in the bloc of moderate Middle Eastern nations, which deter the spread of radical Islam and the growth of Iran’s influence in the region.

Tel Aviv is seeking rapprochement with Riyadh on the basis of common interests and coinciding threats, despite the fact that the two states have no diplomatic relations and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is far from being resolved.

“Contacts with the moderate Arab world, including with Saudi Arabia, help us deter Iran… We have ties, which are partially secret, with many Muslim and Arab states… As a rule, the opposite side is interested in keeping these ties in secret,” Steinitz told Israeli Army Radio in an interview published on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot told Saudi online newspaper Elaph that Israel was ready to share intelligence with Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia. The IDF chief of staff said that US President Donald Trump’s harsh stance on Iran allowed for a new chance to build a regional alliance of Arab states and to develop a strategy to stop Iran’s expansion.

Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
willyvandamme
Israel and Saudi Arabia have been working together since the sixties and the civil war in Yemen. Both are officially racist states, one for Jews and one for Salafists. No wonder they are secret lovers.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have been working together since the sixties and the civil war in Yemen. Both are officially racist states, one for Jews and one for Salafists. No wonder they are secret lovers.

22/11/2017 10:50
Translate
22/11/2017 10:50
Malkiel
Guest
Malkiel
What??? Saudi Arabia prevents the spread of radical Islam??? Hahahaha. 🙂 The man is crazy!!! Saudi Arabia massively spreads radical Islam all over the world. Everyone knows that. The problem is that the Joos are not ashamed to lie, just as radical Islamists.

What??? Saudi Arabia prevents the spread of radical Islam??? Hahahaha. 🙂 The man is crazy!!! Saudi Arabia massively spreads radical Islam all over the world. Everyone knows that. The problem is that the Joos are not ashamed to lie, just as radical Islamists.

22/11/2017 13:50
Translate
22/11/2017 13:50
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Israelis should take great great care : the al-Saouds are the snakes that paid for any war against them and are behind the PLO and many other Sunni terrorist orgs. They're way more dangerous for them than Iran!

Israelis should take great great care : the al-Saouds are the snakes that paid for any war against them and are behind the PLO and many other Sunni terrorist orgs. They’re way more dangerous for them than Iran!

22/11/2017 13:59
Translate
22/11/2017 13:59
Malkiel
Guest
Malkiel
The al-Saouds are the snakes? In this case, the saying goes to the Joos: "Birds of a feather flock together." 😉

The al-Saouds are the snakes? In this case, the saying goes to the Joos: “Birds of a feather flock together.” 😉

22/11/2017 14:43
Translate
22/11/2017 14:43
Blackhawk
Newbie
Upvoted
Blackhawk
That's brotherly 💘. One love one goal.

That’s brotherly 💘. One love one goal.

22/11/2017 15:52
Translate
22/11/2017 15:52
