BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, stated that Israel will continue to operate outside its borders even during coronavirus outbreak.
Bennett’s comments came a day after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a powerful attack on the Shayrat Airbase in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Homs Governorate.
A local military source said that Israeli planes launched a series of missiles from Lebanese airspace, and that the Syrian air defenses intercepted many of them.
A high-ranking Syrian security source said in a statement to Sputnik Arabic that “an attempt to target one of our military sites in the eastern countryside of Homs, most of which was destroyed before reaching its target.”
The source added: “The Israeli aggression took place on one of the military headquarters in Homs countryside, and came in two waves, the first with 8 missiles, and the second with 4 missiles, and work is currently being done to limit the damage.”
