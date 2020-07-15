BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Lebanese media reported on Tuesday night that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were on high alert along the Lebanese border.
Citing Israeli media, Al-Jadeed TV reported that the military authorities in the northern region declared a state of public emergency at night in the settlement of Zarzat near the Lebanese border.
According to the Israeli media, the Israeli Ministry of Defense asked the residents of the border settlement to stay indoors, close doors, and light external house lamps.
In the same context, residents of the southern regions of Lebanon spoke of strange movements on the Israeli side, including the launching of illuminated flares in the sky of the area.
These movements came just hours after the U.S. Army’s Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, warned Hezbollah against any military action against Israel, because that would be a major mistake and would not end well for Lebanon.
