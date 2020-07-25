BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Israeli-Lebanese border has recently witnessed a military buildup by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), who were monitored recently carrying out drills in the Upper Galilee region.

According to the Israeli army spokesperson, Adraee Avichay, the IDF has reduced the movement of its forces to prevent them from possibly being targeted by Hezbollah, who is potentially seeking a retaliatory attack for the loss of one of its members in the Israeli airstrike earlier this week.

“Following the assessment of the situation from the IDF, and according to the defense plan for the Northern Command, the IDF preparations in the military and civilian areas will change in order to strengthen the state of defense in the northern border,” Avichay said, pointing out that “in addition to strengthening the forces and actions in the gathering of the area, there have been several changes in the deployment of forces near the border with Lebanon, and other actions have been carried out that serve operational efforts.”

“According to the assessment of the situation and operational need, some hubs and roads in the border area will be closed to the movement of military vehicles. Also, in some towns, it is expected that the access roads will be closed and alternative axes of population movement will be opened. At this stage there are no additional restrictions in civilian areas,” he continued.

Adraie emphasized that “the IDF is making efforts in the task of defending the residents of the North and remains in a high readiness in the face of all scenarios in front of enemy operations.”

He would add that “the IDF considers the state of Lebanon responsible for what is happening inside its territory.”

Advertisements