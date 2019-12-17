BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A news site revealed on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were conducting a massive military maneuver in preparation for the war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The Hebrew-language Channel 7 reported on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Forces conducted extensive military training in the northern Israeli region to simulate war with Hezbollah and that the maneuver included various weapons from the army.
The channel reported that the Israeli military maneuver started on Monday and ended this evening in the northern region, and it was a maneuver conducted to coordinate between different Israeli weapons.
The channel quoted the Israeli army spokesman as saying that the maneuver was conducted to face many security and military challenges at the northern front, and among the things that were conducted during the military training, how to transfer intelligence and supply operations during the war, and the defense operation in the Galilee front in northern Israel, as well as the occupied Golan Heights.
צה"ל ערך תרגיל בפיקוד הצפון, שבו תורגלו עוצבות "הגליל" ו"הבשן". התרגיל דימה מגוון אתגרים ואיומים שונים בזירה הצפונית @OrHeller
(צילום: דובר צה"ל) pic.twitter.com/9apc1kd4oe
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 17, 2019
Channel 7 indicated that the main goal of the exercises is to learn from the events that took place on the northern front during the past few months, and how to benefit from them in an operational and military manner.
The channel noted that the military exercise or training is part of the annual military plan for the current year, 2019, and is dedicated to training to maintain the capabilities of the northern front, and to coordinate with the emergency forces during the war, as well as in parallel with the full coordination of the Israeli Home Front.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.