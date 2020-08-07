BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Defense said that it succeeded in shooting down a drone on the border with Lebanon.
The ministry published a tweet on Thursday evening, which said it had managed to shoot down a drone that infiltrated their border near the Jabal Al-Sheikh region along the Blue Line.
The ministry stated that the Israeli army shot down the drone after tracking it, and that it was conducting sweeping activities, and that their forces are in a high state of preparedness on the northern front, saying: “We will not allow the violation of Israel’s sovereignty.”
The Israeli Ministry of Defense did not say who they believed the drone belonged to; however, tensions have been high at the border for several days, following the killing of a Hezbollah officer in Damascus on July 20th.
