The Israeli military released a video of strikes they carried out on alleged Iranian military targets inside Syria on Monday morning.

What appears to be anti-air missiles can be seen being launched from the ground, as well as military vehicles.

The Israeli military reported on Twitter that rockets were fired from the northern, Syrian-held Golan Heights into Israel, and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The Israeli military claimed that their strikes were carried out in retaliation, and their targets allegedly included munition storage sites, an intelligence site, a military training camp, and a military site located at the Damascus International Airport.

The Israeli military also claimed to have struck Syrian aerial defence batteries, due to ignoring Israeli warnings about attempting to intercept Israeli strikes.

Video credit: Ruptly

