The Israeli military released a video of strikes they carried out on alleged Iranian military targets inside Syria on Monday morning.

What appears to be anti-air missiles can be seen being launched from the ground, as well as military vehicles.

The Israeli military reported on Twitter that rockets were fired from the northern, Syrian-held Golan Heights into Israel, and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The Israeli military claimed that their strikes were carried out in retaliation, and their targets allegedly included munition storage sites, an intelligence site, a military training camp, and a military site located at the Damascus International Airport.

The Israeli military also claimed to have struck Syrian aerial defence batteries, due to ignoring Israeli warnings about attempting to intercept Israeli strikes.

 

Video credit: Ruptly

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

This video is useless and probably processed with photoshop or other software. For that, shades in negative or infrared of the various parts and tyres of the truck (Pantsir) and the environment would colour different and also the proportions and parts on the rear deck of the truck are not conform the real scale and dimensions. There is a normally a container under the anti-aircraft gun that runs unambiguously up to and including the stern. Nice try but not realistic … !

2019-01-21 15:42
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
It is Syrias sovereign right to let Iranian military on its soil.

It is Israel’s right to destroy those forces when they near the Israeli border, given Iran has vowed to destroy Israel.

If Syria does not want Israel to attack those forces, it has to make sure those forces stay away from the Israeli border. The same goes for Hazbollah. Syria has, as a neighbour, the legal duty to make sure its territory is not used to attack a neighbour, even when you do not like that neighbour.

2019-01-21 12:32
Omar Chaudhry
Guest
Omar Chaudhry
Israel is an illegitimate state – and Jewish extremists as always in their history will be humiliated and decisively crushed by Muslim forces Mr. (((Karel))).

2019-01-21 13:43
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Omar Chaudhry, Israel is legitimate. After 1947/48 anti Semites drove the Arab Jews from the Muslim countries and robbed most of their wealth. These Arab Jews are now about 3/4 of Israels population and no Muslim forces will ever drive them out from where they live now.

p.s. God’s decisions have been written in blood in all Jew-Muslim wars since WW II. Forget the ancient history when the Jews were humiliated and decisively crushed by Muslim forces. The Jews are not dispersed among the Muslims any more & have the critical number and arms to fight back with success.

2019-01-21 13:54
GenRec
Guest
GenRec
You do realize that the Arabs you call anti-semites are also semetic people rigt? You do know that Jews are not the only semites? Do you know what a semite is? Start with learning the basics……

2019-01-21 14:34
Cindy
Guest
Cindy
So lets apply that same logic to Israel using Lebanon airspace. Does that mean Israel needs to stop flying into Lebanese airspace to launch these attacks?

2019-01-21 13:44
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Cindy, the gliding bombs and rockets hit better from close but from further away is also possible. AFAIK.

2019-01-21 14:02
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Karel, true enough in part, but Syria only has to make sure that no attacks on Israel start from Syrian soil.

Israel only has the right to demand the later.
Since Israel does not rule Syria.

2019-01-21 13:49
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Absolutely! Moreover, since IRGC oredered the disarmament of all Lebanese militias, it’s also illegal to provide weapons to Hezbollah and any UN state is entitled and even has the duty to enforce it.
Since Iran also backs several militias/terror-gangs that attack Israel, Iranian forces so become a legitimate target for IDF too.
Iran signed UN-Charter and Hague Convention and is blatantly violating these treaties while Syria let them do at will.
Strikes will cease when these will abide international treaties, period.
Actually, without the constant attacks on them since 1948, IDF wouldn’t have implied in any war…

2019-01-21 15:00
DJango
Guest
DJango
So far Iran nor Hezbollah has not deployed any attack against Israel. It is not because you verbally want Israel to h**l, what they deserve, that those crooks can legitimately and without real evidence accuse any hostile person , friendly or allied army of being attacked. And start with preventional attacks and even, kill or attack friendly partners and countries. Ashkenazi Jews are liars, crooks and warmongers, … They call everybody but themselves: Goy. They mean beasts, slaves, scum, terrorists, Palestine, Iranian hostiles and so further. If not Christian of White Suprematist. The right to defence is not the right… Read more »

2019-01-21 15:57