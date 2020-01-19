BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed a technological infrastructure to detect and monitor excavation work on the border with Lebanon.
The Arabic-language spokesperson for the IDF, Avichay Adraee, said on Sunday morning that the army forces began deploying this new technological infrastructure to detect and monitor underground excavation work taking place along the Lebanese border.
Adraee said in his tweets on his official account that all activities of this technical structure will take place from the Israeli side.
تبدأ الأعمال اليوم في منطقة #مسغاف_عام في مقابل قرية #عديسة حيث من المخطط ان تتوسع إلى مناطق أخرى على طول الحدود مع #لبنان وفقًا للحاجات العملياتية ولتقدير الوضع.
جميع النشاطات ستتم على الجانب الإسرائيلي من الحدود. pic.twitter.com/teosNw2XLs
— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 19, 2020
This latest technology comes a little over a year after the IDF launched a month-long operation along the Lebanese border to identify and destroy tunnels that allegedly belonged to Hezbollah.
Dubbed “Northern Shield”, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted the operation along the Upper Galilee-Nabatieh border and later reported that at least one tunnel stretched into Israeli territory.
Hezbollah, in turn, said those tunnels were there for decades, pointing out that they were constructed during the Lebanese Civil War.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.