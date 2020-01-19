BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed a technological infrastructure to detect and monitor excavation work on the border with Lebanon.

The Arabic-language spokesperson for the IDF, Avichay Adraee, said on Sunday morning that the army forces began deploying this new technological infrastructure to detect and monitor underground excavation work taking place along the Lebanese border.

Adraee said in his tweets on his official account that all activities of this technical structure will take place from the Israeli side.

تبدأ الأعمال اليوم في منطقة #مسغاف_عام في مقابل قرية #عديسة حيث من المخطط ان تتوسع إلى مناطق أخرى على طول الحدود مع #لبنان وفقًا للحاجات العملياتية ولتقدير الوضع. جميع النشاطات ستتم على الجانب الإسرائيلي من الحدود. pic.twitter.com/teosNw2XLs — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 19, 2020

This latest technology comes a little over a year after the IDF launched a month-long operation along the Lebanese border to identify and destroy tunnels that allegedly belonged to Hezbollah.

Dubbed “Northern Shield”, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted the operation along the Upper Galilee-Nabatieh border and later reported that at least one tunnel stretched into Israeli territory.

Hezbollah, in turn, said those tunnels were there for decades, pointing out that they were constructed during the Lebanese Civil War.

