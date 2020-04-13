BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting nonstop flights over Lebanon since Sunday afternoon, a military source reported this morning.

According to the source, the Israeli Defense Forces have deployed both warplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Lebanese airspace during the last few hours.

The source said the Israeli warplanes have even flown over the southern suburbs of Beirut before circling back to the southern Lebanese governorates of Nabatieh and Beqa’a.

Last year, the Israeli Defense Forces attacked Hezbollah’s media center in southern Beirut using a suicide drone; this was one of the first strikes carried out by the IDF inside the Lebanese capital in over a year.

The Israeli warplanes have increased their flights over Lebanese airspace in recent days, especially in the southern region of the country, which borders Israel from the north.

Most recently, the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned that his country would not tolerate these constant airspace violations, but the IDF has continued their overflights without consequence.

