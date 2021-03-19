BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Israeli army ended a three-week-long military maneuver with live ammunition in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, simulating a confrontation on the fronts of Syria and Lebanon, and included all army formations.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said, “The multidimensional unit (the ghost unit) completed a three-week exercise that included a series of live ammunition exercises in the Golan Heights to train on important foundations in the concept of ground maneuver in the northern scenarios ( Syria and Lebanon).”

He continued, “As part of the exercise, the Engineering Corps, specifically its Special Mission Unit, which has fought for the first time, combat methods, war tactics, and training on how to deal in areas planted with improvised explosive devices and combat in built and fortified areas in northern scenarios.”

“The unit was trained on important foundations in the concept of the IDF’s ground maneuver, foremost of which is making intelligence information accessible to the ground forces present in the field, as well as providing advanced combat capabilities for the forces in order to quickly detect the enemy and destroy its capabilities,” he said.

“In this context, it was decided that during the year every platoon commander in the IDF’s infantry brigades would be provided with a drone to increase the enemy’s ability to monitor in the field, whether in the rugged areas or the shown areas alike,” he stressed.

The Israeli commander added, “The first time that a member of the ( Hezbollah ) Radwan Force meets with the IDF fighters, he will thus face a great force of intelligence, artillery and precision weapons before meeting directly with the warrior himself.”

