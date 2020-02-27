BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported this evening that several rockets were fired into the Al-Quneitra Governorate from an Israeli military chopper in the occupied Golan Heights.
“Israeli occupation helicopters fired rockets at Syrian Army points in Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Hurriyah, and the liberated city of Al-Quneitra, causing three injuries to the soldiers,” SANA reported.
No further details were reported.
On Thursday, SANA reported that a Syrian military officer, Imad Tawil, was killed by the Israeli Armed Forces after they struck his vehicle with an armored drone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Israel has not commented on these accusations.
