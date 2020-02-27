BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported this evening that several rockets were fired into the Al-Quneitra Governorate from an Israeli military chopper in the occupied Golan Heights.

“Israeli occupation helicopters fired rockets at Syrian Army points in Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Hurriyah, and the liberated city of Al-Quneitra, causing three injuries to the soldiers,” SANA reported.

No further details were reported.

On Thursday, SANA reported that a Syrian military officer, Imad Tawil, was killed by the Israeli Armed Forces after they struck his vehicle with an armored drone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Israel has not commented on these accusations.

One day, all this cynical manoeuvring by Israel of undeclared war and unprovoked killing of people in foreign countries will eventually come back to bite them.
Israel would be nothing without the backing of the USA subsidizing of the Israeli economy and military over the decades. More fool the Americans as Israelis really just regard them as gullible goyim.

2020-02-28 02:40
Translate
2020-02-28 02:40
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fu.king devils from IsraHell.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 13:02
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Old picture : all Israeli AH-1 Cobra have been replaced by AH-64 Apache for long.

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:29
Mike
Guest
Mike
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Still pathetically trying to defend your jihadi friends in Idlib from eventual final defeat with these pathetic pink p***k strikes, there daeshbags-lover.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 19:58