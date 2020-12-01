BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – An news channel reported on Monday that the Israeli Chief-of-Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, had sent a message to Iran, following the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, last Friday.

The Hebrew-language Channel 7 reported that Kochavi had confirmed that his country would continue to be fully prepared to confront any manifestation of aggression against his country, in a message of ‘silence’ to Iran.

Kochavi visited the northern Israeli front, and spoke with the commanders about the readiness of the forces, stressing that his military forces are aware of potential developments in the region, as the Chief-of-Staff toured the northern Israeli front to discuss the security situation in the northern region bordering Syria and Lebanon.

The Israeli Chief-of-Staff stressed the delivery of a message of “silence” to Iran, by saying that his country would continue to work to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and would maintain its readiness for any possible scenario.

In a related context, the Iranian authorities sent on Tuesday, a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael Bachelet, regarding the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to the Iranian ISNA agency, “the Iranian ambassador and permanent representative in Geneva sent a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mrs. Michael Bachelet, reminding her of the need for a decisive response from the United Nations human rights mechanisms to the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist, the martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.”

Ismael Baqai Hamaneh said, “The evidence has proven the involvement of the Zionist entity in this heinous act,” describing it as a “flagrant violation of international law, human rights and all moral values.”

These developments come after Iran, on Monday, buried the body of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran.