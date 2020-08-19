BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Israeli Chief of Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, sent a letter to the Lebanese government, in which he said that they must extend its control over what is happening in the country.
The letter was mentioned by the IDF spokesman, Avichay Adraee, who made it clear that General Kochavi’s statements came during a recent military ceremony.
“The Lebanese government is blocking the fulfillment of the UNIFIL mission in the same way that it did not move a finger with the shipment of ammonium nitrate,” Kochavi said.
He added, “This is how you stand idly by in dealing with tens of thousands of missiles located inside villages, under buildings and in warehouses in residential areas.”
The Israeli military chief was referencing the claim made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the alleged Hezbollah missiles in residential areas of Beirut.
Earlier, the Israeli army revealed the date of the formation of the “Shabah Unit 99”, and the details of its tasks, which were previously announced by Kovachi.
The Israeli website Walla News said, “The unit will fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and it is multi-tasked and dedicated to crossing the borders and attacking deep into enemy territory in several arenas,” noting that the army has established a new and advanced ground maneuver system for the division.
The unit consists of infantry forces, combat engineers, elite Yehlum forces, Gadzar reconnaissance battalions, paratroopers, artillery, the Al-Kalaba” unit, Dovdovan unit, as well as the air force, pilots, and field intelligence.
