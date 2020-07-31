BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – An Arab newspaper revealed on Friday, a significant Israeli military presence along the Lebanese border, stating that this is largest building up since the 2006 War.

According to the Kuwait-based Al-Rai newspaper, the situation along the Lebanese border is witnessing “the largest mobilization of the Israeli military on Lebanon border since 2006.”

The article said that the Israeli army kept its forces on high alert, and that the border forces were reinforced with advanced artillery, intelligence units, and special forces, adding that the reinforcements come with direct orders from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, to prevent “another attack” that may be carried out by Hezbollah against Israeli targets in light of the current state of tension.

The Al-Rai article said the Israeli military “raised the level of readiness and increased the size of its forces,” pointing out that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for the “possibility of a long-term battle, in confrontation with the Lebanese party.”

In the same context, the newspaper quoted the statements of the Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, who said that “the state of alert continues”, adding that “if Hezbollah tries to attack us and harm us, we will harm Hezbollah and harm the state of Lebanon, so I advise them not to mess with us. ”

Hezbollah has maintained that they have not yet responded to the killing of one of its members in Syria, as they denied the Israeli army’s previous claims about attempting to carry out a “sabotage operation” along the border.

